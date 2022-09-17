Drury went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 12-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Drury did his damage early, opening the scoring with a two-run blast in the first inning. He added a solo shot in the fourth for his first multi-homer game of the season. He's now 4-for-8 with three extra-base hits in two games since returning from the 7-day concussion injured list. The 30-year-old is up to a .266/.322/.511 slash line with 27 long balls, 82 RBI, 79 runs scored and two stolen bases through 121 contests between the Padres and the Reds this year.