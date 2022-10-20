Drury went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and three RBI during Wednesday's Game 2 of the NLCS in the 8-5 win over the Phillies.

Drury had been just 1-for-15 in the postseason and 4-for-31 dating back to the beginning of October, so Game 2's outburst was a pleasant surprise for the Padres. The 30-year-old veteran has played for six teams in eight seasons but has minimal playoff experience with just 6 plate appearances prior to the 2022 postseason. Look to see if Drury can follow up Game 2's offensive explosion as the NLCS progresses.