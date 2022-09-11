Drury (concussion) is expected to be sidelined until at least Thursday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Manager Bob Melvin recently expressed optimism that Drury would be able to return as early as Tuesday against the Mariners, but he'll likely remain out for at least a few more days as he continues to recover from a concussion. The 30-year-old has been on the injured list since Sept. 5, and it's not yet clear whether he'll have a brief rehab assignment prior to rejoining the Padres.