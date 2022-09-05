site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Brandon Drury: Remains on bench Monday
Drury (head) isn't starting Monday against the Diamondbacks, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Drury continues to deal with a head contusion and will be excluded from the lineup for a third consecutive game. Josh Bell is starting at first base and batting cleanup.
