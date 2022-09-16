Drury (concussion) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list and will bat sixth as the designated hitter Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

Drury has been unavailable nearly two weeks due to the concussion he suffered Sept. 2 versus the Dodgers, but he's back in the lineup for the Padres for Thursday's series opener. The 30-year-old went 5-for-14 with two home runs, a double and five RBI in the five games preceding the absence and will attempt to pick up where he left off.