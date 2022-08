Drury went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and a walk in Monday's 6-5 win against the Giants.

Drury put the Padres up by three with his first-inning two-run homer, and he added what ended up being the decisive RBI with a single in the fifth. The long ball was his first in 14 games after he opened his San Diego tenure with three homers in first nine contests. Drury is slashing .211/.250/.378 with four homers and 18 RBI over 24 games as a Padre.