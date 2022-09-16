Drury went 2-for-3 with a double in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Drury returned from a stint on the 7-day injured list due to a concussion and recorded two of the Padres' three hits, including their lone extra-base knock. He missed 12 days in total but picked up where he left off, notching his third multi-hit performance over his past five games. Drury is slashing .233/.273/.427 since joining San Diego in an Aug. 2 trade.