Manager Bob Melvin said Drury (concussion) is feeling much better and the Padres are hoping he can return Tuesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Melvin said it is unlikely that Drury returns for the weekend series against the Dodgers, but the feeling is he could return ahead of their upcoming series in Seattle. Drury was slashing .278/.316/.667 over his last five games before suffering his concussion.