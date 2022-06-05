site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Brent Rooker: Back to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Rooker was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
He didn't appear in a game during this brief two-day stint with the big club. Rooker is hitting .242/.357/.568 with nine home runs and 37 strikeouts in 26 games at Triple-A.
