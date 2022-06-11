site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: padres-brent-rooker-brought-up-as-27th-man | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Padres' Brent Rooker: Brought up as 27th man
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Rooker will serve as the Padres' 27th man in Saturday's doubleheader against the Rockies.
Rooker spent a couple days on the big-league roster earlier this season, and he will be available for a couple more games.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 15 min read