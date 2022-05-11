site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Brent Rooker: Comes off IL
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Rooker (shoulder) returned from Triple-A El Paso's 7-day injured list Tuesday and went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in the affiliate's 11-7 win over Sacramento.
He was sidelined for just over three weeks with the shoulder injury. The 27-year-old is slashing .222/.364/.593 through eight games at El Paso this season.
