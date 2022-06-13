site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: padres-brent-rooker-returns-to-minors | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Padres' Brent Rooker: Returns to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
Jun 13, 2022
at
2:31 pm ET
•
1 min read
The
Padres optioned Rooker to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.
Rooker's stint with the Padres lasted just one day after he didn't appear in either game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Rockies when he was called up to serve as the club's 27th man. He still has yet to make his San Diego debut.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
8D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
05/11/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
04/27/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
04/07/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read