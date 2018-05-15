Padres' Carlos Asuaje: Back in big leagues
Asuaje was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Asuaje was sent down Monday but wasn't even down long enough to make a minor-league appearance before being called back up to replace the injured Joey Lucchesi (hip). Despite the promotion, he's clearly fallen out of favor after opening the season as the Padres' primary second baseman and will likely continue to serve as a bench player.
