Asuaje went 2-for-5 with a double, his first MLB homer and two runs in Tuesday's road loss to the Rockies.

Coors Field is a good place to go looking for your first big-league home run, but Asuaje has been a steady bat in general -- he's hitting a strong .315 over his first 73 at-bats this season. Still, his fantasy upside is quite modest even though he's getting consistent at-bats, as his lack of both power and speed makes him mostly an NL-only asset.