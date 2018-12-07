Asuaje was designated for assignment by San Diego on Friday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Asuaje played in 79 games for the Padres this past year but slashed a dreadful .196/.286/.280 with just two home runs and 19 RBI. This move allowed the club to free up another spot on the 40-man roster while Asuaje will take a spin through waivers to determine if he will remain in the organization.

