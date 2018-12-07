Padres' Carlos Asuaje: Designated for assignment
Asuaje was designated for assignment by San Diego on Friday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Asuaje played in 79 games for the Padres this past year but slashed a dreadful .196/.286/.280 with just two home runs and 19 RBI. This move allowed the club to free up another spot on the 40-man roster while Asuaje will take a spin through waivers to determine if he will remain in the organization.
