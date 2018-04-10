Asuaje is starting at second base and hitting seventh Tuesday against the Rockies, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Asuaje was deployed as the leadoff man for a couple of games, but he went just 1-for-7 with a pair of strikeouts, so manager Andy Green decided to turn back to Manuel Margot as his tablesetter. The 26-year-old has primarily found himself hitting in the 5-to-7 range this season, and he'll likely stick around there assuming Margot's struggles as the leadoff man don't continue.