Padres' Carlos Asuaje: Drops to seventh in order
Asuaje is starting at second base and hitting seventh Tuesday against the Rockies, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Asuaje was deployed as the leadoff man for a couple of games, but he went just 1-for-7 with a pair of strikeouts, so manager Andy Green decided to turn back to Manuel Margot as his tablesetter. The 26-year-old has primarily found himself hitting in the 5-to-7 range this season, and he'll likely stick around there assuming Margot's struggles as the leadoff man don't continue.
