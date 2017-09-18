Play

Asuaje is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Asuaje will head to the bench following five straight starts, despite collecting at least one hit in each of those appearances. In his place, Yangervis Solarte will slide over to the keystone with Erick Aybar drawing the start at shortstop.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast