Asuaje is out of the lineup for the first time Saturday against the Giants.

Asuaje had started each of the Padres first 15 games. His performance has hardly merited such a steady role, though, as he's off to a .185/.249/.278 start at the plate. Cory Spangenberg will start at second base in his place.

