Padres' Carlos Asuaje: Gets first day off
Asuaje is out of the lineup for the first time Saturday against the Giants.
Asuaje had started each of the Padres first 15 games. His performance has hardly merited such a steady role, though, as he's off to a .185/.249/.278 start at the plate. Cory Spangenberg will start at second base in his place.
