Asuaje started at second and went 1-for-4 with an RBI in a win over the Dodgers on Saturday.

Asuaje has been atrocious at the plate this season (.196/.268.294) despite winning the Padres' starting second base job this spring. Manager Andy Green had seen enough, moving the 26-year-old to the bench and sliding Jose Pirela over to the keystone this past week. Saturday's start was to give Manuel Margot a day off, so expect Asuaje to resume his bench role going forward.