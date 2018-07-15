Asuaje is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cubs.

Asuaje will hit the bench in favor of platoon mate Jose Pirela with a southpaw (Jon Lester) on the mound for the Cubs. With a 12-for-34 (.353 average) showing at the plate since returning from Triple-A El Paso on July 1, Asuaje looks in little danger of falling behind Pirela on the depth chart.