Asuaje is out of the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

Asuaje will head to the bench after starting five consecutive games for the Padres. In that time he went 5-for-16 (.313) and scored two runs. Yangervis Solarte will start at second base and hit fifth with Asuaje out.

