Padres' Carlos Asuaje: Leading second base battle
Asuaje is in the lead over Cory Spangenberg in the battle to become the Padres' starting second baseman, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Neither player has a particularly impressive career resume, with Asuaje hitting .266/.328/.356 over parts of two seasons and Spangenberg hitting .266/.324/.401 over parts of four. Asuaje has hit .378/.396/.711 this spring and is considered a better defender than Spangenberg, which could give him the edge.
