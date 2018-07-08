Padres' Carlos Asuaje: Makes third start in four games
Asuaje will start at second base and bat second in the order Sunday against the Diamondbacks.
Asuaje began his recent call-up with a four-game hitting streak, and though he's hitless in his last two, Sunday will mark his third start in the last four games for the Padres. He seems to have more than a slight chance of eventually passing Jose Pirela on the depth chart, as Pirela owns a .619 OPS since June 1. Asuaje also typically hits second in the order when he starts, which could allow for plenty of run-scoring opportunities in front of the likes of Eric Hosmer and Wil Myers.
