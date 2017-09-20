Padres' Carlos Asuaje: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Asuaje is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
Asuaje retreats to the bench for the second time in the past three games as Yangervis Solarte slides over to man the keystone during the series finale. Since the beginning of September, Asuaje is hitting .276/.354/.362 with one home run and three RBI.
