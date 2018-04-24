Padres' Carlos Asuaje: Not starting Tuesday
Asuaje is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Colorado, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Jose Pirela will move in from the outfield to play second base, with Franchy Cordero starting in left. The off day is just Asuaje's third of the season, though it's his second in three games. He hasn't had a particularly promising start to the season, hitting just .226/.301/.345, so it's possible that he'll find himself on the bench more often moving forward.
