Padres' Carlos Asuaje: On bench Saturday
Asuaje is not in Saturday's lineup versus the Cubs.
Asuaje will remain on the bench for a third straight game as Cory Spangenberg picks up a start at the keystone. With left-hander Jon Lester on the mound for Chicago on Sunday, there's a decent chance Asuaje will be withheld from the starting lineup once again.
