Padres' Carlos Asuaje: Positioned on bench Sunday
Asuaje is not in the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks.
Asuaje has logged multi-hit performances in two of his past three starts but will be held out of the lineup against red-hot Patrick Corbin and the Diamondbacks. Jose Pirela draws the start at the keystone with Matt Szczur starting in left field.
