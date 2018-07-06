Padres' Carlos Asuaje: Reaches base four times
Asuaje went 2-for-2 with a pair of walks, a triple, an RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's victory over the Diamondbacks.
Asuaje has been locked in since being called up July 1, going 5-for-7 with four walks over four games (two starts). The 26-year-old struggled during his first stint in the majors (.193/.256/.284 in 43 games prior to demotion), but he earned his recent call up after slashing .338/.408/.492 with Triple-A El Paso. Jose Pirela and Cory Spangenberg remain in the mix at the keystone, but Asuaje is making a strong case to earn more playing time if he can keep this up.
