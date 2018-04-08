Padres' Carlos Asuaje: Receives leadoff assignment
Asuaje will start at second base and lead off Sunday against the Astros, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
With Manuel Margot off to a horrid start to the season and Jose Pirela turning in a four-strikeout performance in his turn as the table setter Saturday, manager Andy Green will see if Asuaje can provide the Padres with a lift atop the lineup. Though he lacks much power or speed, Asuaje excels at making contact and boasts a keen eye at the plate, skills that could help him gain traction in the leadoff role beyond Sunday.
