Asuaje is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Mets.

Asuaje has hits in four of his last five starts, but he'll head to the bench for a night off with the left-handed Steven Matz taking the hill for New York. Jose Pirela will move to second base to replace him while Jabari Blast rounds out the lineup by filling the void in left field.

