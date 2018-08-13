Asuaje was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Monday, Bill Center of MLB.com reports.

Asuaje was sent back to the minors to clear a roster spot for Wil Myers, who was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move. The 26-year-old hit just .095/.204/.167 across 18 games since the All-Star break, bringing his season slash line down to an unsightly .199/.290/.285.

