Asuaje was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Monday.

Asuaje was sent back to the minors to make room for reliever Tyler Webb, who was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move to offer extra bullpen depth. The 26-year-old appeared primarily as a defensive replacement during his most recent stint with the Padres, going 0-for-3 in his only start. He'll continue to serve as organizational infield depth.