Asuaje is not in the lineup Saturday against the Mets.

Asuaje had opened the year by starting 21 of the Padres' first 22 games, but he's now sat for three of the last six. Franchy Cordero has earned a near-everyday role in the outfield, pushing Jose Pirela in to second base. Asuaje's .207/.284/.315 line so far this year can't compete with Cordero's .241/.281/.537 (at least in the power department), so expect him to continue to lose time.