Asuaje is out of the lineup for the second game of the Padres' doubleheader Sunday against the Phillies.

Asuaje picked up the start at second base in the Padres' 10-2 win in Game 1, finishing 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two runs and an RBI. He'll give way to Jose Pirela at the keystone in the final game of the series.