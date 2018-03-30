Padres' Carlos Asuaje: Starts Opening Day
Asuaje batted fifth and started at second base Thursday, going 1-for-3 with a walk in an Opening Day loss to the Brewers.
Asuaje was in a heated battle with Cory Spangenberg for the starting job at the keystone this spring, and his presence in the Padres' first official lineup confirms that he is the victor. The 26-year-old slashed .270/.334/.362 in 343 plate appearances last season, so he shouldn't be anything more than an empty batting average from a fantasy standpoint.
