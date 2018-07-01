Asuaje will be recalled from the minors prior to Sunday's series-finale against the Pirates, MLB.com's AJ Cassavell reports.

Asuaje earned the callup after slashing .338/.408/.492 over 35 games with Triple-A El Paso. The 26-year-old added third-base eligibility to his resume in the minors, and he figures to serve a backup role at the keystone and the hot corner once he joins the big club. Matt Szczur will be designated for assignment in order to make room for Asuaje on the 25-man roster.