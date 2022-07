Abrams (biceps) is starting at second base and hitting ninth Saturday against the Twins.

Ha-Seong Kim will start at shortstop while Jake Cronenworth gets the day off. Abrams, who officially exhausted his prospect status due to days on the active roster, is hitting .300/.313/.433 with one home runs, zero steals, five strikeouts and zero walks in 30 at-bats this month.