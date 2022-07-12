Abrams went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's 6-5 win over the Rockies.
Abrams' eighth-inning blast gave the Padres just enough offense to get the win. He's started each of the last two games at shortstop with Ha-Seong Kim (thumb) hurt, though Kim was able to appear as a defensive replacement Monday and may not be out much longer. Abrams is 7-for-20 (.350) in July, and he's up to a .234/.281/.333 slash line with two homers, 11 RBI, 15 runs scored and a stolen base through 123 plate appearances overall.