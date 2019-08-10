Abrams is likely to miss two weeks after tests on his shoulder indicated a bone bruise, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Abrams injured his shoulder Wednesday night while diving into a bag and headed to San Diego for tests soon thereafter. The number six overall pick in the 2019 draft hit .401 in 142 at-bats in rookie ball before being promoted to Low-A Fort Wayne on Tuesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories