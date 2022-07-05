Abrams will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Tuesday's game against the Mariners, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The lefty-hitting Abrams returns to the lineup after he sat out each of the past three contests when the Padres opposed a pair of lefties (the Dodgers' Tyler Anderson and Clayton Kershaw) and one righty (the Mariners' Tyler Anderson). Though Abrams will be getting the start at shortstop with the righty-hitting Ha-Seong Kim sitting against right-hander Logan Gilbert, Kim's absence from the lineup looks to be more of a maintenance day after he had started in each of the past 17 games. Now that Manny Machado is ready to handle third base on an everyday basis following a recent nine-game absence, Kim looks well positioned to serve as San Diego's primary shortstop against both left- and right-handed pitching. Abrams is slashing an unremarkable .238/.256/.286 during his latest stint with the big club and hasn't made a case for earning a full-time role now that the Padres are closer to full strength in the infield.