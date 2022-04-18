site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' CJ Abrams: Heads to bench
Abrams will be on the bench Monday against Cincinnati, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Abrams has started against every righty the Padres have faced this season but has been on the bench against every lefty, including Monday's starter Nick Lodolo. Ha-Seong Kim will start at shortstop.
