Abrams has recovered from a bone bruise in his shoulder and was participating in minor-league camp -- including playing games on the back field of the Padres' spring training complex, per Nick Recchia of FriarLounge -- before camp was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abrams actually made his return to game action in October during the Don Welke Classic, according to Bill Center of FriarWire. The Padres' top prospect missed the end of last season due to the shoulder issue but nonetheless enjoyed a spectacular campaign highlighted by recognition as the MVP of the rookie-level Arizona League.