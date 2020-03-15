Padres' CJ Abrams: Healthy to begin campaign
Abrams has recovered from a bone bruise in his shoulder and was participating in minor-league camp -- including playing games on the back field of the Padres' spring training complex, per Nick Recchia of FriarLounge -- before camp was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Abrams actually made his return to game action in October during the Don Welke Classic, according to Bill Center of FriarWire. The Padres' top prospect missed the end of last season due to the shoulder issue but nonetheless enjoyed a spectacular campaign highlighted by recognition as the MVP of the rookie-level Arizona League.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Mondesi
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Tauchman
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 91-100
Closing out the top-100 players in Fantasy baseball in 2020, we're looking at some power/speed...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 81-90
This is probably where you'll want to grab your catcher, but you might be passing up bigger...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 71-80
Some players in this range are former stars hoping to rediscover their former heights; others...