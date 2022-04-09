Abrams went 0-for-4 and was caught stealing in the Padres' 3-0 win over Arizona on Friday.

Though he didn't reach base in the victory, Abrams flashed a bit of the potential that led San Diego to include him on its Opening Day roster. The 21-year-old reached on a fielder's choice in the second inning and nearly swiped second base but slid past the bag and was tagged out after easily beating the throw. In the sixth, Abrams put excellent contact on a slider and drove the ball deep to right field, but it was caught on the warning track. The start was Abrams' first of the campaign after Ha-Seong Kim started at shortstop Opening Day, and it appears the pair may split time at the position until Fernando Tatis (wrist) returns in approximately two months.