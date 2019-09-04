Padres' CJ Abrams: Named AZL MVP
Abrams (shoulder) was named the MVP of the rookie-level Arizona League, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
He only played in 32 games in the AZL before moving up to Low-A Fort Wayne, but Abrams did enough in those games to take home MVP honors. The 18-year-old hit a ridiculous .401/.442/.662 with three homers and 14 steals in 20 attempts. A bone bruise in his shoulder sidelined Abrams after two games with Fort Wayne and he did not make it back before the end of the TinCaps' season, but Abrams' performance during his first taste of pro ball should have Padres fans excited. Dynasty leaguers should expect to see Abrams go off the board within the first three picks of their first-year player draft.
