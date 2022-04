Abrams will be on the bench Friday against the Padres.

Each of Abrams' previous off days this season came against left-handers, but he'll sit here against righty Zach Thompson. He's struggled significantly at the plate through his first 14 major-league games, as one might expect for a player skipping Triple-A after appearing just 42 times at the Double-A level, hitting .146/.255/.244. Ha-Seong Kim will be the shortstop Friday.