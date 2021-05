Abrams went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles, a walk, a run and an RBI in his first game with Double-A San Antonio on Tuesday.

The Padres' lauded prospect impressed in his Double-A debut, collecting four total bases and reaching base three times. After slashing .393/.436/.647 across two levels in 2019, Abrams was stalled by the minor-league shutdown last season. He doesn't appear to have missed a beat, however, and could advance to a regular role in the majors as soon as next season.