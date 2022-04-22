site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' CJ Abrams: On bench against lefty
RotoWire Staff
Abrams isn't starting Friday's game against the Dodgers.
Left-hander Julio Urias is starting for the Dodgers on Friday, so Abrams will retreat to the bench. Ha-Seong Kim will take over at shortstop and bat eighth.
