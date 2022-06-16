Abrams is on a seven-game hitting streak with Triple-A El Paso, slashing .429/.429/.657 with two homers, seven RBI and four stolen bases over that span.

The prized prospect was particularly impressive during a three-game stretch between June 11-14, going 11-for-16 with two homers, six RBI and three thefts. After opening the campaign in the majors with the Padres, Abrams has had some ups-and-downs in the minors, including an early nine-game stretch during which he went 4-for-42 at the plate. However, his overall stat line with El Paso -- he's slashing .310/.360/.500 with six long balls, 27 RBI, 32 runs and nine steals in 27 games -- leaves little doubt about his immense talent. It would be surprising if Abrams didn't return to the Padres at some point this season.