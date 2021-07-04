Abrams will miss the rest of the season after being diagnosed with a fractured left tibia and a sprained MCL, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The young shortstop suffered the injury Wednesday on a collision at second base, and it will bring his 2021 campaign to an abrupt end. The 20-year-old had a .290/.357/.414 slash line with two homers, 14 doubles, 23 RBI, 26 runs and 13 stolen bases through 42 games at Double-A San Antonio this season. Abrams, the Padres' top prospect, will have about seven months of recovery time before the start of spring training.