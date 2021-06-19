Abrams went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a stolen base, four RBI and two runs for Double-A San Antonio on Friday.

Abrams' four-hit effort was the second of his professional career and his first this season. The highly-touted prospect appears over the ankle injury that sidelined him in late May, as he has swiped seven bases while slashing .333/.385/.404 in 14 games during June. Only four of his 19 hits this month have gone for extra bases, however, so Friday's two-double performance is a promising development.